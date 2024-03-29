Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5-805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
