SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.76

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 93527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

