SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.23

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.23 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 8884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $833.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

