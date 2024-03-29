SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.66

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 1173302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
