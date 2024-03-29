SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Hits $18.97 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.97 million and $1.52 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

