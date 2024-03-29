Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.99

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 119378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last 90 days. 19.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.