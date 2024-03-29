Siacoin (SC) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $579.77 million and approximately $37.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00151400 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00048367 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00187279 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000685 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,794,935,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,769,363,593 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
