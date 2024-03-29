Short Interest in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Decreases By 40.5%

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Urgent.ly

In other Urgent.ly news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 46,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29. Urgent.ly has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $12.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

Read More

