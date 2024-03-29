Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Increases By 76.0%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 93.3 %

Shares of TWLVW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.