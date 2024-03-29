Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Increases By 76.0%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 93.3 %
Shares of TWLVW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twelve Seas Investment Company II
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.