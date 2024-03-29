Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 91.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $76.12 during trading hours on Friday. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.
About Tsuruha
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.