Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 91.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $76.12 during trading hours on Friday. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

