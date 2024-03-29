Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Increases By 1,150.0%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,075.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $25.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.86.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
