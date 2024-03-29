Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Increases By 1,150.0%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,075.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $25.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

