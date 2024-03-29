Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 36.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.2 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Get Tosoh alerts:

About Tosoh

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.