Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 36.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.2 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About Tosoh
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.