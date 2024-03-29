Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Declines By 32.5%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.89. 23,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,625. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

