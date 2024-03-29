Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Declines By 32.5%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.89. 23,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,625. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.
About TMX Group
