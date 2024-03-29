Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 79.2%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 18,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.36 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.