Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 95.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 15,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,254. TDK has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that TDK will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

