Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Increases By 44.6%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLNE traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 651,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

