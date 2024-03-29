Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 28.5%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Price Performance

Scienjoy stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,674. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scienjoy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.