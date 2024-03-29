Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 27.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Price Performance

My Size stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. 47,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. My Size has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

