Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Drops By 31.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,013,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.