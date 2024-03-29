Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Drops By 31.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,013,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.