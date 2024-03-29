Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Expands By 208.0%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

HSDT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,644. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

