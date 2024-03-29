Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Expands By 57.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.