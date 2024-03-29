Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Rises By 210.0%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$6.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.44. Codan has a 1 year low of C$4.62 and a 1 year high of C$6.88.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

