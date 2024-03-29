Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Increases By 57.8%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 29th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

