Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Increases By 57.8%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 29th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
