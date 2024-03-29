Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 73.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATBPF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antibe Therapeutics

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.