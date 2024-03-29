Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.17. 4,260,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,829,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

