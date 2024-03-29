SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,866. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

