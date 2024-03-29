SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.