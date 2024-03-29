SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

