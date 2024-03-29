SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

