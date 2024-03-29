SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,380. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

