SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 183,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 131,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

