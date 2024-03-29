Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.16

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 266593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

