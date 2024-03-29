Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.16

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 393719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.