Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,577 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. 18,405,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

