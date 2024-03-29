Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. 525,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.