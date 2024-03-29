Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,415,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 450,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 703,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 428,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

