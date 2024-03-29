Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

SAND stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 450,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 703,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

