Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.1 %
SAND stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
