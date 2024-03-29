Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. 4,892,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.