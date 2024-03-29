Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 188,020.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Saia by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 948.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $585.00. The stock had a trading volume of 209,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.