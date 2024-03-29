Safe Price Up 0% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00114191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99013932 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

