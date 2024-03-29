Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

