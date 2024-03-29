Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.82 and last traded at $65.17. 3,435,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,408,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.