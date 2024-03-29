Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 43,231,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 48,430,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

