Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

WFC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.