Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.42% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDX. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $3,482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,414. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

