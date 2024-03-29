Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

