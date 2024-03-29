Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,093. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.