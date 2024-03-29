Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $339,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,906. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.