Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,198,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average is $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

