Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

